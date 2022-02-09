Sara Ali Khan deviates her career trajectory; similar to Alia Bhatt post 'Highway'; read on to know how!

NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan has been basking high after the success of her latest released film Atrangi Re.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress has once again proven her sincerity and tremendous conviction to her craft. Her terrific performance in the film won her praise from all quarters, proving to be a turning point for her.

With audiences now looking at the actress with new lens, we are reminded of how ‘Highway’ too was a turning point in Alia Bhatt’s career, much like how ‘Atrangi Re’ has proved to be one for Sara Ali Khan. Similar to what 'Jab We Met' was for Kareena Kapoor Khan's career and 'Cocktail' for Deepika Padukone.

While the young stars started off with commercial blockbusters and received encouraging reviews from the audience and critics alike. Films like ‘Highway’ and ‘Atrangi Re’ put them in a league and touted them as a force to reckon with.

There was no looking back for the actors, post these films, with viewers watching them with an inbuilt trust and confidence. Those who went on to shine in commercial films but also took on a heady dose of strong content and we can expect to see Sara Ali Khan do the same.

While Sara delivered a formidable performance in Kedarnath, she has truly cemented her position as a talent to reckon with in Atrangi Re! The actress stole the show despite being cast alongside an industry heavyweight like Akshay Kumar and an immensely talented actor like Dhanush.

An industry source stated, "Atrangi Re is proving to be major game changer for Sara, with filmmakers and audiences looking at her and taking a notice of her bang on performance and screen presence. Her character Rinku in the film is a meaty role that is easily of Alia Bhatt's and Kareena Kapoor's stature. To essay a deeply layered and emotional character like Rinku, requires a strong hold on the craft, which Sara boasts of, much better than her contemporaries."