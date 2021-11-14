Sara Ali Khan dips in Maldives sea in quirky cartoon bikini, Radhika Madan goes 'Ufff'

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation and they're going viral on social media. In the pictures, Sara was seen wearing a cartoon patterned bikini.

On Saturday (November 13), she dropped them on Instagram and her post has gotten over a million likes. In the caption, she wrote, "Sky above, Sand Below, Sea around, Go with the Flow."

Take a look at her post:

Recently, Sara was spotted with her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar and director Anand L Rai in the city.

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Live TV