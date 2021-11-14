हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan dips in Maldives sea in quirky cartoon bikini, Radhika Madan goes 'Ufff'

Sara Ali Khan flaunted her washboard abs in her latest pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Sara Ali Khan dips in Maldives sea in quirky cartoon bikini, Radhika Madan goes &#039;Ufff&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation and they're going viral on social media. In the pictures, Sara was seen wearing a cartoon patterned bikini. 

On Saturday (November 13), she dropped them on Instagram and her post has gotten over a million likes. In the caption, she wrote, "Sky above, Sand Below, Sea around, Go with the Flow."

Take a look at her post:

 

Recently, Sara was spotted with her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar and director Anand L Rai in the city.

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan photosSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty BREAKS silence on cheating charges against her, hubby Raj Kundra - Read full statement

Must Watch

PT10M38S

Fans shower love on Madhuri-Anil Kapoor's hit pair