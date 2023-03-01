Sara Ali Khan Drops Hilarious Photo in Bikini, Full-Grown Beard, Leaves Fans Amused, Check Pic

NEW DELHI: She is funny, she is witty and she is here to steal your heart. Yes, Sara Ali Khan, who has made her presence felt in films like 'Kedarnath', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Love Aaj Kal', has often displayed her humorous side on social media. Her childlike spirit in her has left the audience smiling. The actor recently took to social media and dropped a stunning photo of her in a bikini, but with a twist.



Sara is seen carrying a full-grown beard in the edited picture, leaving her fans burst into laughter. Along with the funny image, Sara also made a point to extend birthday wishes to director Homi Adajania, the man behind the picture. She penned, "Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out the feminine, beautiful side in me @homster. Happy birthday again." Sara Ali Khan plays the lead in Homi Adajania's upcoming project 'Murder Mubarak'.





Over the last few days, Sara Ali Khan has been treating fans to several beautiful Instagram posts. A case in point is an image she shared with her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sara once again displayed her poetry skills for the caption and wrote, "Mere sapno ki rani is my most stunning Granny." The caption refers to one of Sharmila Tagore's most iconic songs Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the 1969 film Aradhana which featured her opposite Rajesh Khanna.

Last week, Sara Ali Khan shared a delightful video chronicling her 24-hour whirlwind tour of Doha. The video showcases various amusing moments, such as the actress getting her hair washed, riding a luxurious car, indulging in a lavish dinner, and finally, striking some stunning poses alongside fellow actress Ananya Panday.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's OTT released Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is all set to make her OTT debut with suspense-dram Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she will be seen in the role of an independence warrior. The film is said to be inspired by true events.

