Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan gives shares a glimpse from Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebrations

Actress Sara Ali Khan posts a picture from the birthday party of Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan gives shares a glimpse from Sharmila Tagore&#039;s birthday celebrations
Credit: Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Mumbai: As Bollywood veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned 76 on Tuesday, actor Sara Ali Khan gave glimpse from her grandmother`s birthday celebration with a heart-warming wish.

The `Kedarnath` star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her with her `Badi Amman` from the birthday celebrations with a sweet birthday wish.

"Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots," she wrote.

 

 

In the `all-smiles` capture, the 25-year-old actor looked gracious posing with her beautiful grandmother Tagore who is seen donning a dark red suit with a black jacket and a white clutch. Whereas, Sara donned a pastel peach sharara suit, with open hair and no-makeup look. Both the stars complemented the picture with their radiant smiles, where the `Happy Birthday` balloons can be seen aggregating the occasion.

The post garnered more than four lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Earlier in the day, Tagore`s family members including Kareena, Soha Ali Khan and many stars extended birthday wishes to the evergreen actor over social media. 

