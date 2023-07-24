trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640005
Sara Ali Khan Has The Cutest Swimming Partner And She Is Planning On 'Stealing' It- Watch

On Monday, she dropped few clips from her swimming session where she could be seen enjoying with a little kid inside the pool. Sharing the video, Sara wrote on her Instagram stories, “Monday Funday. Just the cutest baby.”

 

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:25 PM IST|Source: ANI

Sara Ali Khan Has The Cutest Swimming Partner And She Is Planning On 'Stealing' It- Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan is quite an active social media user and frequently shares her daily updates with her fans and followers.

She shared another clip on her stories in which she could be seen kissing the baby on her cheeks. She captioned the post, “Can I please steal this bundle of joy. Powder smelling cutest little boy."

Talking about Sara’s work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Karisma Kapoor in her kitty.

