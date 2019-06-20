Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share a laugh as they get snapped at airport together — Pics

New Delhi: Gorgeous beauty Sara Ali Khan gave the world an endless supply of rumours when she admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and said that she wanted to go on a date with him. Since then, the buzz around these has refused to die.

The duo has been spending a lot of time together of late and is often spotted partying or hitting the gym together. They are also shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, which is tentatively titled 'Reverse'. Speculations have also been there that the two might sign their second project together.

On Thursday, both Sara and Kartik were snapped arriving at the airport together. The duo couldn't stop laughing and gave paps a coveted opportunity to click on them together.

The actress, who is known for her traditional wear, was spotted in a white kurta-churidaar suit with a multi-coloured dupatta while Kartik was seen in a white tee and cargo which he wore with a red jacket.

Take a look at their pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking of Imtiaz's film, it is touted to be the sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal' and is one of the most anticipated films. A few months back, Kartik and Sara's kissing scene from the sets of the film had leaked and went on the internet. The shooting of the film will largely take place in Punjab and Delhi.

The film is slated to hit screens on Valentine's Day 2020.