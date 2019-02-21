Sara Ali Khan looks like modern-day Cinderella in this pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been ruling hearts ever since her debut film 'Kedarnath' hit the screens. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara, was lauded for delivering a power-packed performance in her first ever film. The actress is an active Instagram user and often shares deets from her life on the social media app.

Her latest post has her posing in a pink, thigh-high slit gown and she looks like the modern day Cinderella!

Check out Sara's post here:

The actress is the paps favourite and often strikes a pose for them, whenever she is spotted in the city. Be it heading to her gym, spending quality time with her friends or casually hanging out, Sara's pics go viral in no time.

Coming to 'Kedarnath', the film also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film released in December 2018.

In the same month, the actress was seen in yet another film 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and was a box-office success. It broke multiple records and the song 'Aankh Maarey' featuring Sara and Ranveer topped charts.

After two hit films, all eyes are on Sara's next project.