Sara Ali Khan Looks Uber Glam In Shimmery Bodycon Gown, Represents India At Vanity Fair X Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala - Pics

New Delhi: The Red Sea International Film Festival hosted the first 'Celebration of Women in Cinema' Gala this week to celebrate visionary female talent both on and behind the camera worldwide. Sara Ali Khan proudly represented her home country India at this gathering which plays a vital role in ensuring women's stories are showcased to as many people as possible while empowering a new generation of talent.

At the Gala Sara Ali Khan was joined by other influential women in the Arab, African and Asian cinema arenas including Razane Jammal, Fatima AlBanawi, Mohammed Al Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al Zahrani and Jade Osiberu.

Says Sara Ali Khan, "I feel very very privileged. I'm a very proud Indian and I'm a very proud girl so I think that it's lovely that I can come here to this international forum and celebrate my Indianess and my Womanhood. While that's definitely a huge part of my identity, I think that in cinema gender doesn't matter ,nationality doesn't matter. We all come together to tell stories honestly and I'm happy to be here with these lovely ladies that are here to celebrate that."