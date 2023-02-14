Sara Ali Khan Oozes Oomph in Neon Bralette and Shorts on Beach, Shares her Australia Photo Dump

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media handle and shared her photo dump from Australian vacation. She headed to Sydney, Melbourne recently and her photo album is simply giving out major travel goals. In one of the outfits, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying her beach time in a stunning a neon bralette and shorts in same colour.

And Sara's love for caps is also quite evident in her pictures. Many celeb friends commented on her photo album and appreciated her look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino. The movie will release on December 8, 2023. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal will be leading the star cast.

She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight in the pipeline besides sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next untitled.