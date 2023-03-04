Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Ambitions, Career In Bollywood

New Delhi: Uninhibited, charming and intelligent, Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actress of her generation. Being the most promising actress in her league, the actress aims high and constantly believes in working towards it. Recently, during a podcast shoot with Ranveer Alhabadia, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor.

On being asked about how far can she go for her ambitions, Sara responds, "The furthest." She further adds, "There is no anyone, that's where I want to be, where it's not about a benchmark. It's about just being better than I am every single day and so much better that I am just my best." The interviewer then asked, "Do you think you are going to get there?". To this Sara confidently replied, "Yes."

Clearly aiming for the top, Sara is the brightest and the most loved actor in her league. The audience is in love with her not only for obvious reasons but the sense of originality and prudence that she brings to the table. Sara is as real as it gets and she exudes newness, and untamed charm and she seems like one of us.

On the work front, Sara is currently gearing up for the release of her next 'Gaslight', directed by Pawan Kriplani on 30th March 2023. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak', Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' in the pipeline.