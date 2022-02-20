हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Saturday night vibes: Sara Ali Khan parties with brother Ibrahim, shares glimpses of fun night

Sara Ali Khan spent her Saturday night with her brother Ibrahim and their friends at a swanky club as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a series of photographs with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few friends on Instagram. In the pictures, Sara looks stunning in a peach colour dress with round allure earrings.

On the other hand, Ibrahim donned a casual look by wearing a grey T-shirt and denim-ripped jeans.

sara

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh.

sara

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's directorial, which also features Vicky Kaushal.

