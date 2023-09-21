trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665450
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Pens Special Birthday Note For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her 'Queen Of Hearts'

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a happy picture on her stories which she captioned, “Happiest Birthday to the queen of hearts @kareenakapoorkhan.” The picture features Sara, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 07:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sara Ali Khan Pens Special Birthday Note For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her 'Queen Of Hearts' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday penned down a sweet birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

Kareena on the other hand is currently getting a lot of praise for her recently released thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from this, Bebo also has director Hansal Mehta’s next film and ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. 

