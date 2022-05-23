NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the Hindi film industry. While the star kid has only few movies under her belt, she has already carved a place for herself. She enjoys a huge fan-following and her charming and witty personality has been liked all over.

The actress also loves to travell a lot and she often packs her bags and jets off to exotic locations, when not shooting. Be it the misty valleys of Kedarnath, or the streets of the United Kingdom, the actress has got all the charm to explore the beauty at its best.

On Monday, Sara took to her social media and shared some uber-cool pictures while she was seen exploring different sites on the streets of the United Kingdom. Sara donned some really attractive neon outfits which she paired with quirky shoes and shades. She captioned the post, "Enough of the monochromatic. It's time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic #alwaysextra".

Last week, Sara took to social media to share several monochromatic photos of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen a cute backless dress with a cute bow in front. She had kept her air open and chose minimal makeup. She completed her looks with ear studs. Take a look at her post:

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She garnered immense love from the audience and the critics for her amazing performance in the film.

On the work front, the actress has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. The Laxman Utekar's movie will mark her first project with the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor.

Apart from that, she will also feature in 'Gaslight' alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

