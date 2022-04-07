हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan says she and brother Ibrahim are carbon copies of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, calls it ‘not normal’

Sara says while she looks like mom Amrita and Ibrahim looks like dad Saif, their personalities have swapped.

Sara Ali Khan says she and brother Ibrahim are carbon copies of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, calls it ‘not normal’

New Delhi: The striking similarities in looks that actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan share with their parents and actors - Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is unmissable. While Sara is a ditto copy of mom Amrita, Ibrahim is a carbon copy of Saif. The actress says her family is aware of it and this to the tee resemblance is often a topic of discussion at their family get-togethers.

Speaking about it, Sara told ETimes, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess."

The actress claims while her looks might be like her mom, her personality is more like her dad. And the same is true for Ibrahim - who looks like Saif but has temperament like Amrita’s.

“This is often a topic of conversation at home. Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped," she added.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married from 1991-2004. While Amrita has remained unmarried, Saif found love again in actor Kareena Kapoor whom he got hitched to on 16 October 2012. He is also parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan (5 years) and Jehangir Ali Khan (1 year) - whom he has with wife Kareena.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanAmrita Singh
Next
Story

Asha Negi opens up on hate she received post break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani

Must Watch

PT2M

Viral Khatakhat: Unique way to cut vegetables, video goes viral