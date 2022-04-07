New Delhi: The striking similarities in looks that actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan share with their parents and actors - Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is unmissable. While Sara is a ditto copy of mom Amrita, Ibrahim is a carbon copy of Saif. The actress says her family is aware of it and this to the tee resemblance is often a topic of discussion at their family get-togethers.

Speaking about it, Sara told ETimes, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess."

The actress claims while her looks might be like her mom, her personality is more like her dad. And the same is true for Ibrahim - who looks like Saif but has temperament like Amrita’s.

“This is often a topic of conversation at home. Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped," she added.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married from 1991-2004. While Amrita has remained unmarried, Saif found love again in actor Kareena Kapoor whom he got hitched to on 16 October 2012. He is also parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan (5 years) and Jehangir Ali Khan (1 year) - whom he has with wife Kareena.