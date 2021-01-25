हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire as she sunbathes in bikini

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share two new pictures from the Maldives in which she is seen sunbathing and later enjoying breakfast in the pool. The actress once again flaunted her poetic side in the caption of the post.

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire as she sunbathes in bikini
Credit: Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently on vacation in the Maldives and is enjoying herself at the beach. She has been actively posting updates from the island and treating fans to some stunning sights.

In the two pictures she shared, she is seen basking in the sun with a platter of food that she will enjoy in her own time. In the second image, she is seen in the pool enjoying the food as it floats on the water in front of her.

The actress once again flaunted her poetic side while sharing moments from her vacation in the Maldives.

She captioned her post saying, "When sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float', Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat."

 

The actress also posted pictures of herself enjoying breakfast while soaking up the sun. Her two-piece swimsuit added a pop of colour to the pictures.

Sara was last seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next "Atrangi Re". The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

 

