Sara Ali Khan Shares Beautiful 'Memories For Life,' Stumbles Onto Costumes From Her Hit Songs

New Delhi: Currently basking on the success of her latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan went through memory lane from the sets of her hit chartbusters— Sweetheart, Aankh Maarey, Chaka Chak and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, during her Sunday home cleaning. The actress who always keeps one special thing from her film, shared a pic of all the costumes on her social media.

Be it her costumes of Sweetheart song from her debut film, Kedarnath, to her costume from Aankh Marey from Simmba to Chaka Chak green saree from Atrangi Re to the costume of Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has got them all to relish her memories from her films.

Sara took this too her social media while capturing these loads of her memory with the costumes of her songs from her films and named them as MEMORIES FOR LIFE. She further mentioned in the caption, “Sunday cleaning #sweetheart #aankhmare #chakachak #phiraurkyachaiye”

Sara has truly won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant portrayal of a small-town girl in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. As she played the character of Soumya in the film, she yet again proved she is the best actress to play the role of a young, feisty girl from an Indian city and no one can do it better than her. Moreover, she is also getting praised from across for her amazing chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in the film.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.