हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from baby Jeh's first birthday celebration

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh; he shares Taimur and Jeh with Kareena. 

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from baby Jeh&#039;s first birthday celebration
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan`s son Jeh turned one today, his sibling, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos from the little one's birthday celebration.

The 'Simmba' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures that featured the sibling clan and their father. In one photo, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh could be seen posing with Saif, while in another, the little baby was playing with his brother Ibrahim.

The photos provided a sneak peek of the amicable bond that Saif's children share with each other. Wishing her brother, in the posts' caption Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Kareena also shared the photo that featured Saif with his children on her Instagram stories and wrote, "One for the album."

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Earlier today, she had shared an adorable photo of baby Jeh and Taimur to wish the little one on his birthday. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ...let's explore the world together of course with Amma following us everywhere happy birthday My Jeh baba My life #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond."

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh; he shares Taimur and Jeh with Kareena. 

The duo tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanJeh Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khansara ali khan photos
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt launches 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Meri Jaan' in Kolkata

Must Watch

PT20M57S

DNA: Hijab connection to Harsha's murder case?