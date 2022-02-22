Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from baby Jeh's first birthday celebration

MUMBAI: As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan`s son Jeh turned one today, his sibling, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos from the little one's birthday celebration.

The 'Simmba' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures that featured the sibling clan and their father. In one photo, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh could be seen posing with Saif, while in another, the little baby was playing with his brother Ibrahim.

The photos provided a sneak peek of the amicable bond that Saif's children share with each other. Wishing her brother, in the posts' caption Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Kareena also shared the photo that featured Saif with his children on her Instagram stories and wrote, "One for the album."

Earlier today, she had shared an adorable photo of baby Jeh and Taimur to wish the little one on his birthday. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ...let's explore the world together of course with Amma following us everywhere happy birthday My Jeh baba My life #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond."

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh; he shares Taimur and Jeh with Kareena.

The duo tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

