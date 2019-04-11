Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pics with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on World Sibling Day!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh have two children together—Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The kids are all grown up and hugely popular on social media. Sara made a smashing debut with 'Kedarnath' last year and swooned the audiences with Rohit Shetty' 'Simmba'.

On World Sibling Day, which is celebrated every year on April 10, Sara decided to shower some love on her baby brother Ibrahim. She took to her Instagram account and shared unseen throwback pictures with a caption which reads: “Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother #brotherandsister #bestbro #rock #alwaysandforever.”

Ibrahim has grown-up to be like a carbon copy of daddy Saif. One look into his picture and you will be reminded of how Saifu looked back in the early 90s when he made his debut.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs have shared pictures with their siblings on a special day such as Shilpa Shetty.

Sibling Day is originally celebrated in the USA where in some parts, it's recognised as a holiday. It is marked to celebrate the importance of the bond between brothers and sisters.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 hit 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan. The film originally starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.