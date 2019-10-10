Sara Ali Khan sizzles in black on GQ India cover—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has been on various fashion magazine covers and leaves us awestruck every time. A while ago, her pics from 'Hello India' magazine shoot along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were all over the internet and now, the stunner is in limelight yet again.

Sara looks stunning on the digital cover of GQ India magazine and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her. Wearing a little black dress with her hair swept back, the actress is a sight to behold.

Check out the cover here, as shared by Sara on Instagram:

Sara won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019 for her performance in 'Kedarnath'.

On the film front, She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.