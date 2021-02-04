हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Throwback Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her hot pictures from her earlier Maldives vacation. The actor was last seen in Coolie No.1 along with actor Varun Dhawan. The film was released worldwide on Amazon Prime on December 25, 2020.

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan raised the mercury levels on Instagram by sharing her throwback pictures from her dreamy vacation to the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The young actor is seen wearing a short light pink and blue floral dress, accessorized with sky blue studs, and matching sky blue nail paint, and a finger-ring.

In the picture, the young actor can be seen sitting on the scenic white sand at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. In another picture, she is sipping a smoothie with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also interested in joining the showbiz business and is expected to make his debut once he finishes his education.

 

Sara was last seen with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan directed Coolie No. 1. The movie was a remake of the 1995 superhit movie by the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

