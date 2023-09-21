New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted arriving at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's house for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations. She was accompanied by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Kartik had organised a Ganpati visarjan at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night and it was attended by some of his friends.

Manisha Malhotra, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, and filmmaker Raaj Shandilyaa were also spotted at Aaryan's residence for Visarjan puja.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be in a relationship during the shooting of 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, they parted ways after dating each others for few months. Kartik was then rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, and later Janhvi Kapoor. However, none of them ever confirmed the rumours. Sara, on the other hand, was linked with cricketer Shubman Gill.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in 'Metro In Dino', the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial which marks her first onscreen collaboration with popular actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She is set to team up with senior actress Karisma Kapoor and talented actor Vijay Varma for 'Murder Mubarak', the upcoming comedy-thriller.

Sara also has Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a period drama film. Kartik, on the other hand has 'Aashiqui 3', 'Chandu Champion' and 'Captain India' under his belt.