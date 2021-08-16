Sara Ali Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday with an adorable photo that features Jeh Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan wished her ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday with two adorable photos and a loving post. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s little munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan, who is dotingly called Jeh by family members, also featured in the picture. Kareena delivered Jeh on February 21, 2021.

“Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems Love you,” wrote Sara Ali Khan in a post for her father.

The actress shared a beautiful picture of herself, Saif, Kareena and Jeh along with the post. The photo was taken on August 12 - Sara’s birthday - when she visited her father’s house for a small celebration. Kareena can be seen wearing a blue tie-dye kaftan, holding little Jeh in her arms, who is dotingly looking at Sara. Saif is standing in the middle, in his comfortable white kurta pyjama - with one arm around his wife and the other around his daughter.

In another photo shared by Sara, she can be seen holding her birthday cake and posing with Saif - who is holding birthday balloons for Sara.

Earlier, Kareena also shared a loving post for her husband on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” read the actress post.

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wished her brother on his birthday with an adorable reel which had photos of the two of them. “HaaPpY Birthday to my Big Brother! Wishing you love luck success and happiness #alwaysandforever,” read Saba’s post.

Saif Ali Khan is currently vacationing with Kareena Kapoor and their two sons Taimur and Jeh in the Maldives.