Sara Ali Khan's deep-sea dive in Maldives is worth a watch —Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter enjoyed her amazing stay at the picturesque Maldives. Sara along with mommy Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan headed to Male for a couple of days and enjoyed the ravishing view while trying out various water sports.

Sara in her recent Instagram posts shared videos of her jumping off the yacht in the Maldives and taking a dive straight into the deep blue sea. She captioned her video: Jalpari Main Chali....: @munkoali

She looked stunning in a white bikini. The video has garnered over 3,172,503 views so far.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Coolie No. 1' sequel along with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by David Dhawan who helmed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor respectively.

Sara also has 'Love Aajkal'sequel with Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The actress has a busy schedule and is majorly into fitness.