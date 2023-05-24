topStoriesenglish2612478
VAIBHAVI UPADHYAYA

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Aka Jasmine Dies In Car Accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death News: Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:05 AM IST|Source: ANI

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Aka Jasmine Dies In Car Accident

Mumbai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', lost her life in a car accident. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia.

In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

More details regarding her demise are awaited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vaibhavi Upadhyaya (@vaibhaviupadhyaya)

Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023). The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22.

 

