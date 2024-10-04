Sargun Mehta’s ‘Moh’ Gears Up For Re-Release: Fans Celebrate Her Impact On Punjabi Cinema

New Delhi: Punjabi cinema’s beloved superstar, Sargun Mehta, is poised to enchant audiences once again with the re-release of her celebrated film 'Moh', hitting theaters tomorrow. Fans are abuzz with anticipation, eager to experience the film's emotional depth and Sargun's captivating performance once more.

Released initially to widespread acclaim, Moh showcased Sargun Mehta in one of her most nuanced roles to date, solidifying her as a leading force in Punjabi cinema. Her performance in the film has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, with many claiming that her portrayal deserves to be experienced by a broader audience once more.

One fan expressed admiration for Mehta, stating, “Sargun Mehta is one of the best actress Punjabi Industry is blessed to have! She has totally brought the industry up at a global scale and it’s beautiful to see her film Moh re-releasing!”

Another enthusiastic viewer commented, “So happy for Superstar Sargun Mehta as her film Moh gets a re-release! Loved that movie then, and still in love with it Can not wait to watch her on screen”

A third fan added, “What Sargun has done for the Punjabi Film Industry is beyond what any actress has done. She is such an audience puller right now in the Punjabi Film industry. I am really happy her film Moh is releasing!”

A fan writes “@sargun_mehta

Moh re-releases tomorrow and I am super excited! Chak De Phatte”

Another comment reads “#SargunMehta’s #Moh joins the re-release bandwagon following Laila Majnu, Tumbbad!

It's awesome to see my favorite Punjabi actress’s one of the best performances in theatres again!”

As ‘Moh’ prepares to light up theaters once more, the excitement among fans underscores Sargun Mehta's significant impact on Punjabi cinema. For longtime supporters, it's a chance to revisit an emotionally resonant performance, while new audiences will have the opportunity to discover why Mehta is hailed as one of the industry's brightest stars.