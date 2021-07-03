हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan death anniversary: Her timeless pictures with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Late choreographer Saroj Khan had choreographed songs for many Bollywood stars such as Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and will always be remembered for her iconic dance sequences.

Saroj Khan death anniversary: Her timeless pictures with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Saroj Khan

New Delhi: A year ago, on this day (July 3), ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode. The veteran Bollywood dancer had succumbed to a cardiac arrest and had been suffering from ill-health weeks prior to that as well. Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone had condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called. 

Saroj Khan will always be remembered for her iconic dance sequences. She had choreographed songs from Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many other Bollywood celebs. 

She had also collated some timeless moments spent with these stars on her Instagram (unverified) timeline. The pictures are from the sets of the films and every bit frame-worthy. 

For late star Sridevi, Saroj Khan choreographed songs such as 'Hawa Hawai', 'Main Naagin Tu Sapera' and many more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little #throwback for today!

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little #throwback to this amazing time.  #mrindia

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

Madhuri's association with Saroj Khan was three decades-long. The duo gave Hindi cinema some best songs, including 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Darling MD. All love. @madhuridixitnene

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

Take a look at some other timeless pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show'99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal 

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Sweetheart Ash.. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on

Saroj Khan was the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography. She won three National Awards for choreographing 'Dola Re Dola' ('Devdas'), all the songs of Tamil film 'Sringaram', and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).

On her first death anniversary (July 3, 2021), film producer Bhushan Kumar announced that he will be producing a biopic on the Bollywood veteran to bring the story of her illustrious career to the masses via his banner T-Series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saroj KhanSaroj Khan death anniversarySaroj Khan first death anniversaryAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya RaiMadhuri DixitSridevisaroj khan pics
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar's health is stable, still in ICU, says wife Saira Banu

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as CM in evening