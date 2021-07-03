Saroj Khan death anniversary: Her timeless pictures with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

New Delhi: A year ago, on this day (July 3), ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode. The veteran Bollywood dancer had succumbed to a cardiac arrest and had been suffering from ill-health weeks prior to that as well. Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone had condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called.

Saroj Khan will always be remembered for her iconic dance sequences. She had choreographed songs from Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many other Bollywood celebs.

She had also collated some timeless moments spent with these stars on her Instagram (unverified) timeline. The pictures are from the sets of the films and every bit frame-worthy.

For late star Sridevi, Saroj Khan choreographed songs such as 'Hawa Hawai', 'Main Naagin Tu Sapera' and many more.

Madhuri's association with Saroj Khan was three decades-long. The duo gave Hindi cinema some best songs, including 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga'.

Take a look at some other timeless pictures here:

Saroj Khan was the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography. She won three National Awards for choreographing 'Dola Re Dola' ('Devdas'), all the songs of Tamil film 'Sringaram', and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).

On her first death anniversary (July 3, 2021), film producer Bhushan Kumar announced that he will be producing a biopic on the Bollywood veteran to bring the story of her illustrious career to the masses via his banner T-Series.