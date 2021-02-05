Sasural Simar Ka episode shows Pari bahu choking on a shawl? WTH did we just watch!

New Delhi: One of the most popular daily shows on television 'Sasural Simar Ka' has often been in news for high TRPs and famous tracks such as Simar turning into a fly and now Pari Bahu choking on a shawl.

Yes, that's exactly what you read. In one of the recent episodes, Pari bahu is seen pleading to Mataji played by TV actress Jayati Bhatia, as she is upset with the former. And in between the dialogues, you see her choking on a shawl.

This unleashed a flood of memes on Twitter. Take a look:

That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw — MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021

My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind — ekchidiya (@lazybirdy8) January 30, 2021

It's like a nature documentary but the role of the lion is grandma and the role of the gazelle is victim 1 — D.T. Driver (Pain is Eternal Edition) (@DTDriver1) January 29, 2021

This time, we don't blame the meme-makers!

Sasural Simar Ka first premiered on April 25, 2011. The TV show completed 2,063 episodes.