Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka episode shows Pari bahu choking on a shawl? WTH did we just watch!

Sasural Simar Ka first premiered on April 25, 2011. The TV show completed 2,063 episodes. In one of the recent episodes, Pari bahu is seen pleading to Mataji played by TV actress Jayati Bhatia, as she is upset with the former. And in between the dialogues, you see her choking on a shawl. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the most popular daily shows on television 'Sasural Simar Ka' has often been in news for high TRPs and famous tracks such as Simar turning into a fly and now Pari Bahu choking on a shawl. 

Yes, that's exactly what you read. In one of the recent episodes, Pari bahu is seen pleading to Mataji played by TV actress Jayati Bhatia, as she is upset with the former. And in between the dialogues, you see her choking on a shawl. 

This unleashed a flood of memes on Twitter. Take a look: 

This time, we don't blame the meme-makers!

Sasural Simar Ka first premiered on April 25, 2011. The TV show completed 2,063 episodes.

 

