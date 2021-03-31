हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik recovering from COVID-19, daughter Vanshika's health shows improvement; veteran director-actor shares pic from hospital

While Satish Kaushik battled COVID-19, there is no confirmation on whether his daughter Vanshika too had contracted corona or not. 

Satish Kaushik recovering from COVID-19, daughter Vanshika&#039;s health shows improvement; veteran director-actor shares pic from hospital

New Delhi: Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back and he shared the news with fans on social media. Later, his 9-year-old daughter Vanshika's health also suffered and she too was rushed to the hospital. The father-daughter duo is now on recovery mode. 

While Satish Kaushik battled COVID-19, there is no confirmation on whether his daughter Vanshika too had contracted corona or not. However, as per the latest health update shared by the director himself, both are doing fine. 

In a long note, Satish Kaushik thanked everyone for good wishes and wrote: Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world .. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times. Thanks #DrSantanuSen #DrTanuSinghal #Dr TusharMotiwala @anupampkher @azmishabana18 @anilskapoor #drharahvardhanji #drsumbulwarsi @jayantilalgadaofficial @jaduakhtar @vmkuber #drsumbulwarsi #rumijaffery #abhishekchauhan #sanjeevsaran #nadirababbar @juuhithesoniibabbar #suchitra #kokilabendhirubhaiambanihospital @monaajaswani @darasingkhurana #SantoshRai #mandanurse #deepakkaushik #jaimahasarmaa #jaibalaji #omsairam#jaiicchapooranji #jaibabakhatushyamji

Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS 

Several celeb friends such as Neena Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Juhi Soni Babbar and Mansi Parekh amongst others wished the father-daughter duo a speedy recovery.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Satish Kaushiksatish kaushik daughterSatish Kaushik COVID-19CoronavirusVanshika
Next
Story

Actor Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case

Must Watch

PT11M1S

DNA: Lawmaker shows battle scars to prove 'patriotism'