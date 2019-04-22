close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scott Speer

Scott Speer arrested over domestic dispute

Speer has been released now after setting a bond at $250,000.

Scott Speer arrested over domestic dispute
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Scott Speer was arrested last week after having an alleged domestic dispute with his wife here.

According to law enforcement sources, the "Step Up Revolution" director roughed up his wife during a drunken rampage before trying to burn their San Fernando Valley house down, and he has now been booked for arson, reports tmz.com.

The publication stated that Speer was drunk when he got into a fight with his wife, who allegedly suffered some minor injuries.

Speer has been released now after setting a bond at $250,000.

 

Tags:
Scott SpeerScott Speer arrestedHollywoodDomestic Violence Case
Next
Story

Disha Patani flaunts new blonde hair streaks, looks breathtaking—See pic

Must Watch

PT1M30S

5W1H: National emergency declared in Sri Lanka from midnight