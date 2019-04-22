Scott Speer arrested over domestic dispute

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Scott Speer was arrested last week after having an alleged domestic dispute with his wife here.

According to law enforcement sources, the "Step Up Revolution" director roughed up his wife during a drunken rampage before trying to burn their San Fernando Valley house down, and he has now been booked for arson, reports tmz.com.

The publication stated that Speer was drunk when he got into a fight with his wife, who allegedly suffered some minor injuries.

Speer has been released now after setting a bond at $250,000.