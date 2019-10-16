'Section 375' writer Manish Gupta turns producer

Mumbai: Writer-director Manish Gupta, who had recently scripted the critically-acclaimed Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer "Section 375", is set to produce projects that are low-budget and content-driven.

He recently set up his own film production company, Vigilante Studios Pvt Ltd., that has already commenced producing movies, web series and building entertainment franchises.

"At Vigilante Studios, we aim to create low-budget, content-driven cinema with high entertainment value and a strong underlying message," said Gupta.

He is already busy with two movies that are suspense thrillers. "One will be produced by Vigilante Studios," he shared.

Gupta wrote the script, screenplay and dialogues of Ram Gopal Varma's "Sarkar", starring Amitabh Bachchan. He has directed films such as "The Stoneman Murders", "Rahasya" and "Hostel", besides a segment of the anthology horror thriller "Darna Zaroori Hai".