close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Section 375 writer

'Section 375' writer Manish Gupta turns producer

He recently set up his own film production company, Vigilante Studios Pvt Ltd., that has already commenced producing movies, web series and building entertainment franchises.

&#039;Section 375&#039; writer Manish Gupta turns producer

Mumbai: Writer-director Manish Gupta, who had recently scripted the critically-acclaimed Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer "Section 375", is set to produce projects that are low-budget and content-driven.

He recently set up his own film production company, Vigilante Studios Pvt Ltd., that has already commenced producing movies, web series and building entertainment franchises.

"At Vigilante Studios, we aim to create low-budget, content-driven cinema with high entertainment value and a strong underlying message," said Gupta.

He is already busy with two movies that are suspense thrillers. "One will be produced by Vigilante Studios," he shared.

Gupta wrote the script, screenplay and dialogues of Ram Gopal Varma's "Sarkar", starring Amitabh Bachchan. He has directed films such as "The Stoneman Murders", "Rahasya" and "Hostel", besides a segment of the anthology horror thriller "Darna Zaroori Hai".

 

Tags:
Section 375 writerManish Guptaproducer
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan fans want confirmation on new film with Tamil hitmaker Atlee

Must Watch

PT44M16S

Zee Exclusive: Watch Home Minister Amit Shah's biggest interview with Sudhir Chaudhary