AbRam Khan

See birthday boy AbRam Khan from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana’s lenses

As AbRam Khan celebrates his 7th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his cute pictures with his family:

See birthday boy AbRam Khan from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana’s lenses
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son AbRam turns 7 today (May 27). The Khan family dots on the little munchkin, who is SRK and Gauri’s youngest child. He was born via surrogacy in Mumbai. AbRam often makes appearances on SRK, Gauri and sister Suhana’s posts on Instagram and everytime we see his pictures, it makes us go aww. He’s so, so adorable.

 Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are SRK and Gauri’s three children. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam stays in Mumbai with his parents. The star couple’s children have a massive fan following.

As AbRam Khan celebrates his 7th birthday today, let's take a look at some of his cute pictures with his family:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Three Little.....

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bros before hoes 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday boy 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Isn’t AbRam a dead-ringer for his father?

Here’s a bonus too. Remember how AbRam stole SRK’s thunder when the father-son duo performed at the I for India concert? From flipping hair together to cute dance steps to their camaraderie to AbRam adorably telling Shah Rukh to stop, SRK and AbRam`s performance with won hearts. Here’s a glimpse.

Happy birthday, AbRam!

