हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sohail Khan

Seema Khan drops surname on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Sohail Khan

Seema has dropped her surname - 'Khan' and has reverted back to her maiden name - 'Seema Kiran Sajdeh' on social media. As per several media reports, Seema and Sohail Khan has filed for divorce after 24 years of their marriage. 

Seema Khan drops surname on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Sohail Khan
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan's marriage of 24 years has reportedly come to an end. As per several media reports, the couple filed for divorce at a family court in Mumbai. Several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the family Court in Mumbai started circulating on the internet, leaving their fans heartbroken. 

"What? This is so sad," an Instagram user wrote. "OMG! Can't believe," another one wrote.

Seema and Sohail have been living separately for a long time now. Now, following the separation, Seema has changed her name on Instagram. She had reverted to her maiden name and her official Instagram account now reads 'Seema Kiran Sajdeh'.

Previously, Seema had opened up about her relationship status with Sohail Khan and told ETimes and stated, "I am single, footloose and fancy free."

Seema and Sohail had tied the knot in 1998 after eloping from their respective houses. Their inter-faith marriage had seen strong opposition from Seema's family after which the duo decided to run away from their house and got married. 

In 2020, in the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', the two were shown as living separately.

Sohail and Seema are parents to two sons - Nirvaan and Yohan.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sohail Khanseema khanSohail Khan divorceSeema Khan picsSeema Khan photos
Next
Story

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde lost her luggage bags, make-up, outfits before her red carpet debut

Must Watch

PT21M2S

Gyanvapi Case: 'Can order security of Wazu Khana,' says Supreme Court