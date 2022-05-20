Seema Khan drops surname on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Sohail Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan's marriage of 24 years has reportedly come to an end. As per several media reports, the couple filed for divorce at a family court in Mumbai. Several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the family Court in Mumbai started circulating on the internet, leaving their fans heartbroken.

"What? This is so sad," an Instagram user wrote. "OMG! Can't believe," another one wrote.

Seema and Sohail have been living separately for a long time now. Now, following the separation, Seema has changed her name on Instagram. She had reverted to her maiden name and her official Instagram account now reads 'Seema Kiran Sajdeh'.

Previously, Seema had opened up about her relationship status with Sohail Khan and told ETimes and stated, "I am single, footloose and fancy free."

Seema and Sohail had tied the knot in 1998 after eloping from their respective houses. Their inter-faith marriage had seen strong opposition from Seema's family after which the duo decided to run away from their house and got married.

In 2020, in the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', the two were shown as living separately.

Sohail and Seema are parents to two sons - Nirvaan and Yohan.

