Jacqueline Fernandez

Seen Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Monsoon Sunday' selfie yet?

 Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media.

Seen Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s &#039;Monsoon Sunday&#039; selfie yet?

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a light pink night suit pouting to the camera. She captioned it: "Monsoon Sunday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monsoon Sunday

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

The actress had called cinema a "beautiful fraud" in a recent post she shared on the photo-sharing website. "Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world... inside looking out," Jacqueline posted on Instagram along with pictures of herself.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a shimmery top, has kept her hair open and has completed the look with subtle make-up and pink lip colour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world  inside looking out..

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline recently made her digital debut in the web series "Mrs Serial Killer" and launched an online dance competition, "Home Dancer".

She was also seen in superstar Salman Khan's song "Tere bina".

Jacqueline will next be seen in "Attack", an action film starring John Abraham.

Talking about "Attack", she told IANS: "I'm very excited. Shooting for the film was fun and a great learning experience. I have worked with John before and working with him again was a great experience. I am looking forward to the film's release."

 

Jacqueline Fernandez
