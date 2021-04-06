Seerat Kapoor keeps her birthday low-key, shares pics on social media!

New Delhi: Actress Seerat Kapoor just celebrated her birthday on Saturday (April 3) had a very private party with her dear ones.

Seerat Kapoor is mostly known for her work in the Tollywood industry but we can't be waiting enough to see a sizzling actress make her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film “Maarrich” alongside the versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor which is going to be produced by Tushar Entertainment.

In these pictures, we can see her wearing a white halter neck floral print dress with a side cut to it in which she is absolutely looking stunningly beautiful. We can see the cakes and a beautiful bunch of red flowers bouquet which is just creating such a perfectly happy mood for Seerat Kapoor. The cakes were made by her loving brothers we can see how beautifully they have been decorated, it wouldn’t be complete without her mum making the table look so attractive.

Seerat Kapoor on the work front have given was some blockbusters in Tollywood.

She made her debut in Tollywood in 2014 with the film ‘Run Raja Run” and later went on to work with the films like “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma”, “Columbus”, “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Touch Chesi Chodu” and “Krishna and His Leela” all these films were critically acclaimed because of Seerat Kapoor’s amazing performance.

After seeing all these mind-blowing performances we are excited to see her debut film for Bollywood.