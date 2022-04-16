हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liz Sheridan

Liz Sheridan who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother dies at 93, actor pens heartfelt note

"Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her," wrote Jerry Seinfeld as he reacted to the demise of his co-star Liz Sheridan.

Liz Sheridan who played Jerry Seinfeld&#039;s mother dies at 93, actor pens heartfelt note
Pic Credit: Twitter

Los Angeles: Actress Liz Sheridan, who is known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld`s mother Helen in the sitcom 'Seinfeld', passed away at the age of 93 on Friday (Pacific Standard Time), a representative confirmed to 'Variety'.

She is survived by her daughter.

Seinfeld reacted to the news on Twitter. He tweeted, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her (sic)."

As per 'Variety', the news of Sheridan's death comes just weeks after the death of her 'Seinfeld' co-star, Estelle Harris. Like Sheridan, Harris played the parent of one of the main characters, in her case George Costanza (Jason Alexander). The two appeared in four episodes of the show together, including the final episode, which aired in 1998.

Sheridan's first screen credit is a 1977 episode of the crime drama 'Kojak', where she played a minor character. In the '80s, she moved to Los Angeles and developed a thriving career as a character actor on TV.

For the next two decades, she had numerous guest spots on popular shows such as 'Archie Bunker's Place', 'St. Elsewhere', 'One Day At A Time', 'Three`s a Crowd', 'Newhart', 'Moonlighting', 'The A-Team', 'Who's the Boss' and 'Hill Street Blues'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Liz SheridanLiz Sheridan deathLiz Sheridan demiseSeinfeldJerry Seinfeld
Next
Story

PIC: Don't miss Mahesh Bhatt's emotional moment with son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Murtaza will face case under UAPA, sent to judicial custody for 14 days