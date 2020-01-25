हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sejal Sharma, you will be missed: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Jasmin Bhasin posts heartfelt tribute

'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai on Friday.  A suicide note was recovered from Sejal's residence, in which she stated that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jasminbhasin2806

New Delhi: Hours after TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai, her co-star of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to express grief. With an old picture of them together on the sets of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', Jasmin wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened."

See what Jasmin posted:

Actor Rohit Roy also expressed shock over the news and wrote on Jasmin's post, "What? How?"

Sejal, 25, was found hanging at her rented flat in Mumbai's Mira Road on Friday. She was spotted by her friends, who later took her to the hospital but she was declared dead upon arrival. A suicide note was recovered from Sejal's residence, in which she stated that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Aru K Verma, another co-star of Sejal, also said that he was shocked to hear about her death and recounted that he had met her some days ago.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, Aru said, "I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days ago and she was absolutely fine. We hadn't met since last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect."

Sejal hailed from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and had come to Mumbai some years ago to pursue a career in acting. 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' is the only serial she had acted in apart from a few commercials and a web-series.

Sejal's body was handed over to her family for last rites following an autopsy. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

