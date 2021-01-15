Selena Gomez begins 2021 with new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’

Pop singer Selena Gomez has revealed that her Spanish single titled ‘De Una Vez’ has been released and is now available on several music streaming platforms. She had earlier unvieled the poster for the song.

Saying that this is the beginning of something she has wanted to explore for long, the singer shared a snippet of the music video.

She captioned her post in spanish and included a translation to english. Selena wrote, "De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mi. De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Take a look at the sneak peek Selena shared of her music video:

Gomez teamed up with popular Latin producer Tainy, and roped in the duo of Los Perez comprising Tania Verduzco and Adrian Perez to direct the song's music video.

The video features Gomez in a pink floral dress with a light-up heart pendant, making her way through a house that's full of colourful memories.

The track marks her first song in Spanish since Taki Taki, which was released in 2018. It is also her first solo Spanish language project since 2014's Mas from the album For You.