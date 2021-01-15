हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez begins 2021 with new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’

Selena Gomez took to social media to announce that her new Spanish single is now out.

Selena Gomez begins 2021 with new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’
Credit: Instagram/ @selenagomez

Pop singer Selena Gomez has revealed that her Spanish single titled ‘De Una Vez’ has been released and is now available on several music streaming platforms. She had earlier unvieled the poster for the song.

Saying that this is the beginning of something she has wanted to explore for long, the singer shared a snippet of the music video.

She captioned her post in spanish and included a translation to english. Selena wrote, "De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mi. De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Take a look at the sneak peek Selena shared of her music video:

 

 

Gomez teamed up with popular Latin producer Tainy, and roped in the duo of Los Perez comprising Tania Verduzco and Adrian Perez to direct the song's music video.

The video features Gomez in a pink floral dress with a light-up heart pendant, making her way through a house that's full of colourful memories.

The track marks her first song in Spanish since Taki Taki, which was released in 2018. It is also her first solo Spanish language project since 2014's Mas from the album For You.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Selena GomezDe Una VezSelena Gomez song
Next
Story

Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi’s new song ‘Mehendi Wale Haath’ out now: Watch
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M3S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 15, 2021