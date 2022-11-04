Selena Gomez opens up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child

Washington: American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has openly spoken up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child in the future. According to Fox News, during her recent appearance on the `Rolling Stone` cover, Selena got candid and revealed that though she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication.

While talking about being a future mother, she reflected on an emotional moment she had with a friend. The 30-year-old singer explained that after visiting a friend trying to get pregnant, she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that having a child would never happen for her. Selena added that when she`s ready she is hopeful that she will still be a mother through other means, according to the media outlet, reported Fox News.

She said, "However, I`m meant to have them, I will." This isn`t the first time Selena has shed light on her struggles with mental health. In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after `The Wizards of Waverly Place` alum was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks -- these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," she explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine, as per Fox News.