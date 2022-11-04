topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SELENA GOMEZ

Selena Gomez opens up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child

Selena Gomez entered a mental health facility shortly after `The Wizards of Waverly Place` alum, was diagnosed with lupus, and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Selena Gomez recently gave an interview to Rolling Stone magazine
  • She revealed that it might be dangerous for her to have kids due to her bipolar disorder medication

Trending Photos

Selena Gomez opens up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child

Washington: American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has openly spoken up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child in the future. According to Fox News, during her recent appearance on the `Rolling Stone` cover, Selena got candid and revealed that though she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication.

While talking about being a future mother, she reflected on an emotional moment she had with a friend. The 30-year-old singer explained that after visiting a friend trying to get pregnant, she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that having a child would never happen for her. Selena added that when she`s ready she is hopeful that she will still be a mother through other means, according to the media outlet, reported Fox News. 

She said, "However, I`m meant to have them, I will." This isn`t the first time Selena has shed light on her struggles with mental health. In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after `The Wizards of Waverly Place` alum was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks -- these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," she explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine, as per Fox News.

Live Tv

Selena GomezSelena Gomez picsSelena Gomez bipolar disorderThe Wizards of Waverly Place

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?