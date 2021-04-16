हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaan

Shaan reacts to 1,700 people testing Corona positive at Kumbh Mela

Singer Shaan, director Ram Gopal Verma and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently took to Twitter to criticise the decision to hold the Kumbh Mela and election rallies during the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Shaan reacts to 1,700 people testing Corona positive at Kumbh Mela
File photo

Mumbai: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14.

"Why would God save us.. ??? if we are just not interested in saving ourselves and our families.. Please Please #StayHomeStaySafe," tweeted Shaan.

Several Bollywood personalities have reacted to the Kumbh Mela being conducted amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The kumbh mela and political rallies clearly prove that politicians care only about VOTES and not about PEOPLE..In other words they don't care about the people DYING once they cast their votes ...SO INTELLIGENT NO? WOWWWW," filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Friday.

"You know what the real bad news is? It's going to get much worse. Election campaigns are peaking. Hundreds of thousands of People from the Kumbh, Haridwar are returning home.
P. R. E. P. A. R. E," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted late on Thursday.

"Not sure if I'm more traumatised by videos of the Kumbh and election rallies or by COVID. I think it's the former," veteran actress Soni Razdan tweeted earlier this week.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ShaanRam Gopal VarmaAnubhav SinhaCOVID-19kumbh melaElection rallies
Next
Story

Actress Disha Patani shows off her kickboxing skills in new video - WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman gave up his fees for Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan