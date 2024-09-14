Shabana Azmi Marks 50 Years In Cinema: To Be Honored At IFFSA Toronto 2024

New Delhi: Shabana Azmi, a towering figure in Indian cinema, is set to celebrate a monumental milestone as she marks 50 years in the film industry. The International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 will pay homage to Azmi during its 13th edition, recognizing her remarkable contributions to cinema over five decades.

Azmi’s cinematic journey began in 1974 with the groundbreaking film 'Ankur', a seminal work in Indian parallel cinema known for its socially conscious themes and neo-realism. Her powerful performance in this film catapulted her into the limelight, establishing her as a leading actress in this influential genre and setting the stage for a career defined by remarkable versatility and critical acclaim.

Throughout her illustrious career, Shabana Azmi has garnered numerous accolades, cementing her status as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. Her exceptional talent has earned her five National Film Awards for Best Actress—an unparalleled achievement—as well as five Filmfare Awards and several international honors. In 1988, Azmi was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, in recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema.

The tribute at IFFSA Toronto 2024 will be a highlight of the festival, celebrating Azmi’s enduring impact on both Indian and global cinema. As one of North America's largest South Asian film festivals, IFFSA Toronto provides a fitting platform to honor Azmi’s half-century journey and her significant influence on the film industry.