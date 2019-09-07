close

Shabana Azmi reminds people of ongoing dengue menace

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is shocked that most people in Mumbai do not let officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enter their homes in order to track dengue mosquitoes.

"I was shocked when BMC officers who checked my home for #Dengue said that most people do not let them enter their homes!" Azmi tweeted on Saturday.

Cautioning people about stagnant water being the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes, she further wrote in the same tweet: "Flowers in vases are breeders of #Dengue. Water must be changed every day without fail. Check theres no stagnant water in your homes."

In the ongoing monsoon season, the mosquito-borne disease dengue is on the rise all over India, with cases being reported in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun and other parts of the country.

As per reports, a 13-year-old boy in Hyderabad and a 24-year-old woman in Kolkata succumbed to the disease recently. It is being suspected that dengue has claimed 50 lives in Telangana. In Dehradun, the death toll due to dengue is six so far, the recent victim being an 18-year-old girl.

