Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Issued Notice By Centre Over Gutka Ads

Lucknow: The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

The Centre's counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024. A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued. Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

It is to be noted that in India, direct advertising of gutka or tobacco related products is banned due to its health risks. However, companies bypass the reguations through surrogate advertising, promoting gutka brands under seemingly-unrelated products like flavoured betel nuts.