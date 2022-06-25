NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood, shares new motion poster of Pathaan!

As Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday, the megastar treated his fans with a new motion poster from his upcoming flick 'Pathaan'.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood, shares new motion poster of Pathaan!

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has dominated the film industry for as long as 30 years. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another and while he is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the industry, he also is the most intelligent one out of the lot!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

So, as SRK completed 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday, the megastar treated his fans with a new motion poster from his upcoming flick Pathaan.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, he wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan.
Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf..."

In the poster, SRK can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar with an unshaved look. His rugged look has grabbed all the limelight as the poster has gone viral on social media. 

For the unversed, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in a pivotal roles. 

 

Shah Rukh Khan30 years in BollywoodSRKnew motion posterPathaan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath