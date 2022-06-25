NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has dominated the film industry for as long as 30 years. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another and while he is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the industry, he also is the most intelligent one out of the lot!

So, as SRK completed 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday, the megastar treated his fans with a new motion poster from his upcoming flick Pathaan.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, he wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan.

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf..."

In the poster, SRK can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar with an unshaved look. His rugged look has grabbed all the limelight as the poster has gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in a pivotal roles.