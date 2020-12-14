हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates wife Gauri’s achievement - see what the actor had to say

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's remark about the award has gone viral

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates wife Gauri's achievement - see what the actor had to say
Credit: Twitter/ Gauri Khan

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his wife Gauri Khan on winning an award by Architectural Digest with a post on Twitter. The actor reposted his wife’s tweet in which she said she was thrilled to receive the award.

Gauri Khan took to Twitter to announce her achievement and also thanked Architectural Digest for the trophy. She said in her post, “I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you @ArchDigestIndia.”

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this post and congratulated her by commenting that at least someone in the house is getting an award. “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!!” he said.

Check out the actor’s post below:

 

 

Gauri and Shah Rukh are currently living with their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam in their Mumbai home, Mannat, after the older kids had to return from the US in March due to the pandemic.

The Bollywood star was last seen in the movie ‘Zero’ that didn’t do very well in the box office after which he has been on a two-year sabbatical.

 

