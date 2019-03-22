Shah Rukh Khan comes to Karan Johar's rescue, blames 'Twitter' gaffe on his 'fat fingers'

New Delhi: A friend in need is a friend indeed, they say! And it stands true in every walk of life—even in Bollywood. So, this morning saw filmmaker Karan Johar get into trouble on the virtual world after a tweet slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan was liked from Kjo's account.

Fans did not 'like' it and #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending high on Twitter where netizens accused Karan of taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, who is close friends with the actor.

After realising the blunder, Karan tweeted in his defence saying, “Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!”

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

However, the slamming by SRK fans didn't stop. To put an end to this Twitter drama, SRK himself came to his friend's rescue and tweeted: “I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it’s more fun.”

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

Hmm...looks like all's sorted between the two and now netizens need to relax!