Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan comes to Karan Johar's rescue, blames 'Twitter' gaffe on his 'fat fingers'

Fans did not 'like' it and #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending high on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan comes to Karan Johar&#039;s rescue, blames &#039;Twitter&#039; gaffe on his &#039;fat fingers&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: A friend in need is a friend indeed, they say! And it stands true in every walk of life—even in Bollywood. So, this morning saw filmmaker Karan Johar get into trouble on the virtual world after a tweet slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan was liked from Kjo's account.

Fans did not 'like' it and #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending high on Twitter where netizens accused Karan of taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, who is close friends with the actor.

After realising the blunder, Karan tweeted in his defence saying, “Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!”

However, the slamming by SRK fans didn't stop. To put an end to this Twitter drama, SRK himself came to his friend's rescue and tweeted: “I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it’s more fun.”

Hmm...looks like all's sorted between the two and now netizens need to relax!

 

Karan JoharShah Rukh Khankjo tweetSRKzeroKesariAkshay Kumarviral tweet
