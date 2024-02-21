trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723357
Shah Rukh Khan Delivers EPIC Speech As Jawan Hero Wins 'Best Actor' Award - WATCH

SRK made a triumphant return to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023, showcasing his action avatar and achieving immense success at the box office. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Delivers EPIC Speech As Jawan Hero Wins 'Best Actor' Award - WATCH Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood's Badshah has done it again. With a stellar performance in 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the best actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024. In his acceptance speech, SRK expressed his gratitude humorously, stating, "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha aur bhaut saal ho gaye mujhe best actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bhaut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bhaut ache lagte hai... main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu" (I thank the entire jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. It's been many years since I received the Best Actor Award, so it seemed like I might not get it again. I am very happy. I really like awards... I am a bit greedy).

Expressing his gratitude to the entire 'Jawan' team and the audience, SRK remarked, "I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. The work of an artist is not important... all the people around him or her make everything come together... so a lot of people's hard work is involved in making 'Jawan' and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad... whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy... Inshallah, I will keep working hard."

SRK made a triumphant return to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023, showcasing his action avatar and achieving immense success at the box office. Following this, 'Jawan,' released in September, once again featuring SRK in an action-packed role, became a massive global hit, grossing over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. In December, he further delighted audiences with 'Dunki,' which also performed well at the box office, marking a phenomenal year for the iconic actor.

