Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan cheers for dad's KKR along with BFF Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan was present at Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings IPL match, held on FRiday, and was joined by her BFF Ananya Panday.  

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan&#039;s daughter Suhana Khan cheers for dad&#039;s KKR along with BFF Ananya Panday
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: The Indian Premiere League, also known as IPL, is here and cricket enthusiasts could not be more excited. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who enjoys a mammoth popularity and is one of the most popular star kids on the block, also seems to be bitten by the IPL bug. She was on Friday captured along with her bestie and actress Ananya Panday cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL match against Punjab Kings.

Suhana shared a short video in which she is seen sporting a yellow top with the logo of the famous cricket team co-owned by her father. She opted to keep her makeup dewy and completed her look with minimal accessories. Along with the video, she wrote, "Game day" followed by yellow and purple heart emojis. 

Take a look at her post below: 

Suhana Khan

For the unversed, the team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Speaking of Ananya and Suhana's bond, they have been best of friends since they were little kids. Their moms, Bhavana Panday and Gauri Khan respectively, share a cordial bond and are often seen hanging out with each other. 

Buzz is it that Suhana is all set to follow the footsteps of her superstar father and make a debut in acting. The young girl has kickstarted shooting for her debut film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the international comic 'The Archie' and also features Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Their pictures went viral on the internet in no time. The star kids looked absolutely stunning in their 'The Archies' avatar.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SRK VIBE (@srkvibe2.0)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by وجاہت (@srkxplanet)

Talking about Ananya's upcoming project, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

 

Recently, Suhana was seen rooting for her father Shah Rukh's look from his upcoming action-drama 'Pathaan'. Shah Rukh's bearded and long hair look from the film sets recently took the internet by storm. In the picture, Khan was seen showing off his toned body and washboard abs. Sharing his picture, Suhana wrote, "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses #pathaan." 

