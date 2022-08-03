NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is generating buzz with her latest look. Her latest photos are proof that the star kid has lost oodles of weight and has been training herself extensively for her upcoming project 'The Archies' that will mark her debut in Bollywood.

Suhana is quite popular on social media and often drops her glamorous photos and videos on social media. On Wednesday, she took to Insatgram and shared a beautiful mirror selfie of herself. Suhana, who is dressed in a plunging neckline top and has left her hair loose, is seen flaunting her toned waist in the photo.

Suhana also made sure to add a little sparkle to her look with a diamond pendant and matching earrings and an elegant diamond bracelet. As soon as she dropped the photo, her friends and close ones from the industry reaction to her post and shared some adorable comments.

SUHANA KHAN DROPS PIC IN PLUNGING NECKLINE TOP

Shanaya Kapoor commented 'suuuuu'

Ananya Panday revealed her pet name for her bestie - 'Bambi'

Maheep Kapoor wrote 'stunning'

Aaliyah Kashyap wrote 'Gorgggggg'

Seema Sajdeh dropped a fire emoji

Suhana's co-star Khushi Kapoor also reacted to her pic and wrote, "CUTE" along with a laughing emoji.

Suhana and her co-actors - Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanada and others wrapped up the Ooty schedule of the film last month. The tar kid is currently spending her time at the dance studios, working hard on her dance rehearsals with her co-stars.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' is said to be a 'desi' take on the Archies comics. It is set to serve as a launch pad for Bollywood newbies including Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release in 2023.