Shah Rukh Khan Greets An Ocean Of Fans Outside Mannat On Eid, But Not Without Little AbRam - Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, a man who rules millions of hearts. For just a glimpse of who, his fans stand in this hot weather outside his house in Mumbai. The actor, who always greets his fans and calls himself 'lucky' for receiving all this love. SRK followed his annual ritual and greeted his fans who were standing outside Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The videos are now going viral on social media as fans are in love with the 'Pathaan' actor's gesture.

Dressed up in a white t-shirt, black pants, the superstar looked dashing as he greeted his fans from Mannat's balcony. The actor greeted sea of fans gathered outside his house on Eid. Like every year, SRK came out to the stands of his bungalow Mannat, climbed on the top from where his fans could see him and greeted them. The special surprise was that his little one AbRam Khan also came out and waved at the fans with his dad.

Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' broke box office records this year, the actor has made the Nation proud again as he has secured a position in the Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, taking the box office by storm. It netted over Rs 520 crores nett in Hindi alone, making it the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, in India. Its total nett India total is around Rs 540 crores nett and the worldwide total is over Rs 1050 crores.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan'. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.

The actor also has a cameo in Salaman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer actioner 'Tiger 3'.