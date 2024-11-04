Shah Rukh Khan Greets Devoted Fan Who Waited 95 Days Outside Mannat

Mumbai: Dreams do come true! A fan, who literally waited outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat for 95 days to catch a glimpse of the superstar, finally got the golden chance of meeting King Khan and that too on his 59th birthday.

On Monday, SRK's fan page @SRKUniverse posted a picture of the fan with the actor and captioned it, "King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho. SRK makes his dream come true !"

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen donning a grey T-shirt paired with a chunky silver neckpiece, a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a beanie.

The fan named Sher Mohammed is from Jharkhand and over 95 days ago, he came to Bombay to meet SRK. Every day, he was spotted outside Mannat holding a placard and expressing his wish to meet SRK. Finally, on SRK's 59th birthday, his wish was fulfilled.

Unlike every year, SRK did not step out on the balcony of Mannat to greet his fans on his birthday. However, he did attend an event where he met with his fans and interacted with them.

During the meet-and-greet event with fans, SRK, who has often spoken about his smoking habit, revealed that he has quit smoking.

In a video shared by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, SRK can be seen making the big revelation as he shared that he is not "smoking anymore."

"There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys," Khan told an enthusiastic crowd.Further speaking on his decision, the 'Dunki' actor admitted he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change."Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period.

He remained optimistic, saying, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega" (By God's grace, that will also be fine).